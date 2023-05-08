Two hunters arrested in UP's Saharanpur
Two hunters were arrested from the Mohand Range in the district's Biharigarh area, police said on Monday.
Two others, however, managed to escape after attacking a Forest department team, they said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the four hunters were nabbed by a Forest department team when they were trying to hunt wild animals with illegal firearms.
Two of the hunters, however, managed to flee, he said.
The police have seized a knife and a country-made rifle from the arrested pair, identified as Tanveer and Irshad, the official said. A search is underway for the two others, he added.
