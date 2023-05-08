Left Menu

Two hunters arrested in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 08-05-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 23:28 IST
Two hunters were arrested from the Mohand Range in the district's Biharigarh area, police said on Monday.

Two others, however, managed to escape after attacking a Forest department team, they said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the four hunters were nabbed by a Forest department team when they were trying to hunt wild animals with illegal firearms.

Two of the hunters, however, managed to flee, he said.

The police have seized a knife and a country-made rifle from the arrested pair, identified as Tanveer and Irshad, the official said. A search is underway for the two others, he added.

