UP Police proposes to double reward for information on Badan Singh Baddo

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-05-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 23:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police has proposed to double the reward amount for information leading to the arrest of criminal Badan Singh Baddo to Rs 5 lakh, it said on Monday.

In a statement late on Monday, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, ''For the arrest of the accused Badan Singh Baddo, a resident of Beripura in TP Nagar police station area of Meerut district, a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh was announced earlier by the Director General of Police.'' The Director General of Police has now sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government to increase the reward amount to Rs 5 lakh, the statement said.

Baddo is one of the most-wanted gangsters of the state and has been absconding for four years.

In March 2019, he managed to escape the police team escorting him to Farrukhabad jail after a court appearance in Ghaziabad during a halt in Meerut. The police have yet to arrest Baddo, who has a number of cases of murder, loot and ransom registered against him.

