One killed, four wounded in Israeli strikes in Gaza, medics say

Medics said one person was killed and four were wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza before dawn on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said it was hitting Islamic Jihad targets in the Hamas-governed coastal enclave.

An Islamic Jihad source said several leaders in the group's armed wing were targeted.

