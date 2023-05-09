Left Menu

National Investigation Agency NIA officials on Tuesday held searches at different locations in Tamil Nadu, police sources said. Sources said the searches were being held in Chennai and Madurai among other places. Raids are being held on the premises of those suspected to be associated with the banned Popular Front of India PFI.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 11:56 IST
NIA searches underway in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Tuesday held searches at different locations in Tamil Nadu, police sources said. Sources said the searches were being held in Chennai and Madurai among other places. They did not divulge details. Raids are being held on the premises of those suspected to be associated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

