NIA searches underway in TN

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Tuesday held searches at different locations in Tamil Nadu, police sources said. Sources said the searches were being held in Chennai and Madurai among other places. They did not divulge details. Raids are being held on the premises of those suspected to be associated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)