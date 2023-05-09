Left Menu

Two sisters drown in Dakshina Kannada district

Two girls met with a watery grave in the Kumaradhara river in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police sources said. It is suspected that the girls might have slipped into the river without gauging the depth of the water, sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 13:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two girls met with a watery grave in the Kumaradhara river in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police sources said. The deceased are identified as Hamsitha (15) and Avanthika (11), daughters of Satish Ammannaya, an engineer based in Bengaluru. The family hailed from Kankal in Balpa. The bodies of the girls were retrieved late in the night, sources said. The girls had come to their native place with their mother. On Monday evening, the girls along with family members had gone to the banks of the river Kumaradhara near their house. The two girls who had stepped into the water went missing and immediately a search was launched. It is suspected that the girls might have slipped into the river without gauging the depth of the water, sources said. Subrahmanya police have registered a case.

