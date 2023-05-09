Left Menu

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia marks WW2 anniversary with new attacks on Ukraine

It was the second night in a row of major Russian air strikes and fifth so far this month. * Russia's mercenary Wagner forces have not yet received the ammunition promised by Moscow, the head of the group said, rowing back from comments hours earlier that initial data showed they had begun to get it.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-05-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 13:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russian cruise missiles exploded in the air over Kyiv on Tuesday and tanks and soldiers assembled in Red Square for a military parade, as Moscow marked the anniversary of victory over the Nazis with a new attack on Ukraine.

PUTIN President Vladimir Putin told Russians the world was at a key turning point and they were engaged in a patriotic struggle for the future of their country, as the country marked the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

CONFLICT * Ukraine said its air defences shot down 23 of 25 missiles, fired chiefly at the capital Kyiv, and there were no reported casualties. It was the second night in a row of major Russian air strikes and fifth so far this month.

* Russia's mercenary Wagner forces have not yet received the ammunition promised by Moscow, the head of the group said, rowing back from comments hours earlier that initial data showed they had begun to get it. * The United States plans as soon as Tuesday to announce a new $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine that will include air defense systems, ammunition and funds for training, a U.S. official said.

* Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he will lay out the need to defend Ukraine in the war with Russia when he meets Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been critical of arming the Ukrainians. * Ukrainian forces shelled the Belgorod region on Russia's border with Ukraine on Monday, injuring at least five people and damaging houses and power lines, the region's governor said.

GRAIN DEAL * The United Nations said no ships were inspected on Sunday or Monday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.

RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES * INSIGHT-Ukraine farms lose workers to war, complicating tough harvest

* ANALYSIS-Russia's mercenary boss deepens fog of Ukraine war while deflecting blame * INSIGHT-Ukraine's nuclear deal with Canada's Cameco carries big risks, rewards

* ANALYSIS-Kremlin incident gives Putin cover to deepen war * COLUMN-Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

