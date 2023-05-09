Left Menu

Karnataka: Seizure this time 4.5 time more than last assembly elections, says poll panel

Updated: 09-05-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 13:40 IST
The Election Commission on Tuesday claimed that enforcement agencies in poll-going Karnataka seized over Rs 375 crore worth of liquor, drugs and freebies which was 4.5 times more than what was recovered during the last assembly election in the state.

The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 288 crore after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct on March 29 in the state.

The poll panel has marked 81 assembly seats as ''expenditure sensitive'' constituencies.

''The recorded seizures in the state mark a significant 4.5 times increase as compared to the assembly election in 2018. Strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination has led to checking flow and distribution of inducements in Karnataka this time,'' the EC said.

While announcing the schedule for Karnataka assembly elections Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had stressed on increased vigil and zero tolerance on the distribution of inducements during the electoral process. He had remarked that the Commission has significantly raised the bar for ensuring inducement-free elections and the continuum of stepping up of efforts and increase in seizures witnessed during recently held assembly elections in five States, would continue, the poll panel recalled.

From the date of the visit of the commission in the second week of March, till the date of the announcement of elections, seizures of Rs 83.78 crore were also made by various enforcement agencies, it said.

