Left Menu

FACTBOX-Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian faction with rockets and Iranian backing

* A recipient of Iranian funding and know-how estimated by Israel to be in the tens of millions of dollars annually, Islamic Jihad has foreign headquarters in Beirut and Damascus and its deployment in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while more limited than in Gaza, has recently grown. * Islamic Jihad has the second-biggest armed network in Gaza after that of the enclave's governing militant group Hamas.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-05-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 13:45 IST
FACTBOX-Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian faction with rockets and Iranian backing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel killed three senior commanders from Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group, and 10 civilians in surprise strikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, medical officials said.

Following are some facts about Islamic Jihad: * Founded in the late 1970s by Fathi Shiqaqi and Abdel-Aziz Odeh, Islamic Jihad gained support among Palestinians disillusioned with Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). Shiqaqi was assassinated in 1995 in Malta, apparently by Israeli agents.

* The group is sworn to destroying Israel and replacing it with an Islamic state spanning what was pre-1948 British Mandate Palestine, including the West Bank and Gaza, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. * A recipient of Iranian funding and know-how estimated by Israel to be in the tens of millions of dollars annually, Islamic Jihad has foreign headquarters in Beirut and Damascus and its deployment in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while more limited than in Gaza, has recently grown.

* Islamic Jihad has the second-biggest armed network in Gaza after that of the enclave's governing militant group Hamas. Up-to-date figures on Islamic Jihad's strength are difficult to come by, with 2021 estimates ranging from about 1,000 to several thousand gunmen, according to the CIA's World Factbook. The group also has a significant arsenal of rockets, mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles. Islamic Jihad does not disclose such information. * Unlike Hamas, Islamic Jihad has not contested Palestinian parliamentary elections and appears to have no ambition to form a government in Gaza or the West Bank.

* Islamic Jihad is designated a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and European countries. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023