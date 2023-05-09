Left Menu

Taxi driver arrested for stabbing a youth near Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan

The incident took place near Sarai Kale Khan bus stand on Thursday and police were informed at 4.31 pm.Police rushed to the spot and found out that a quarrel had taken place between some people who lived in the nearby rain basera and a taxi driver, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 13:47 IST
Taxi driver arrested for stabbing a youth near Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old taxi driver was arrested for allegedly killing a youth by stabbing him during a quarrel at Sarai Kale Khan in southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place near Sarai Kale Khan bus stand on Thursday and police were informed at 4.31 pm.

Police rushed to the spot and found out that a quarrel had taken place between some people who lived in the nearby rain basera and a taxi driver, they said. According to a senior police officer, earlier in the day, three minors and the victim identified as Akash (18) were returning home from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. On their way back, one of the children’s hands accidentally touched an unknown pedestrian, who started shouting and abusing the child.

A taxi driver, who was passing by the site, intervened in the fight and after some time hit Akash with a wooden stick which he had allegedly taken out from the trunk of the car, following which the victim fell, the officer said. When Akash’s sister learnt about the incident. She sent her brothers Vikas and Gaurav to the spot, who along with Akash and his three friends went to the taxi driver, resulting in another brawl, the officer said. That is when the alleged person stabbed Akash with a knife and fled away from the spot, leaving his taxi behind. Meanwhile, Akash was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead, police said. The CCTV footage of the incident was examined. Other family members of the victim, including some eyewitnesses, also reached the spot. A case was registered based on the statement of the sister of the victim – Mona (32), the officer said. Ashwani Sharma, the owner of the taxi, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, was contacted. He stated that he had given his taxi to one Rupesh Kumar, a resident of Khoda Colony, Pragati Vihar, police said.

Following raids at several places, Kumar was arrested, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023