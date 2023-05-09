Left Menu

India, Israel do not compete but complete each other: Israeli Foreign Minister

It is appropriate to mention that to further our relationship today we are signing a joint statement of intent to establish India Israels central water technology at IIT-Roorke, he said.The Jal Shakti minister called on countries to come together and cooperate in the water sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 14:39 IST
India, Israel do not compete but complete each other: Israeli Foreign Minister
Eli Cohen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

India and Israel are strategic partners which don't compete with each other but complete each other, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday.

The Israeli foreign minister arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday morning on a visit to explore ways to expand bilateral ties and prepare the ground for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to India this year.

At the India-Israel Business Forum organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Cohen said India-Israel trade volume will surpass the USD 20-billion mark Terming India ''the gate from the east to the west'', Cohen said trades from India will sell everywhere.

''It is very important to emphasise that Israel and India are strategic partners. We are not competing with each other. We definitely complete each other,'' he said.

The Israeli foreign minister said agreements would be signed later on Tuesday for having more employees from India in Israel. ''We also like to take this opportunity to have students from India to Israel. Our countries should and have a lot in common. Both of us have a vibrant democracy. We are working together with the Jewish people and the Indian people for more than 2,000 years. But right now, I believe that in the coming 2,000 years, we can do much more,'' he said.

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the foundation of the relationship between India and Israel has deep roots and a long history. ''As the world underwent important changes, the strategic importance of the India-Israel relationship has only increased,'' he said. ''We are committed to addressing some of the world's biggest challenges by joint investments and new initiatives in water, energy, transport, space and technology through the India-Israel-UAE-US network,'' the minister said.

Shekhawat said the defence sector is an important area of cooperation between India and Israel. ''And both countries have made significant progress (in it). It is appropriate to mention that to further our relationship today we are signing a joint statement of intent to establish India Israel's central water technology at IIT-Roorke,'' he said.

The Jal Shakti minister called on countries to come together and cooperate in the water sector. ''It is more pertinent for countries to come together and cooperate in the water sector in view of climate change. The role of the private sector and business leaders is vital in providing the solutions and in addressing the water security problems,'' Shekhawat added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023