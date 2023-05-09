Left Menu

Gas agency employee killed in Navi Mumbai; hunt on for colleague

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 16:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A gas agency employee allegedly killed his colleague following a quarrel in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Rabale area when the accused allegedly hit the 45-year-old victim and attacked his private parts with a sharp weapon, senior police inspector Sudhir Patil from Rabale MIDC police station told PTI.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that hunt was on for the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

