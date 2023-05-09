Left Menu

Ex-Chief Secy Somesh Kumar appointed as Chief Advisor to T'gana CM

Hours after the courts order, the Department of Personnel and Training under the Centre in a communication to the Telangana government had said Kumar stands relieved with immediate effect and asked him to report to the Andhra Pradesh government by January 12.Somesh Kumar was serving as Telangana Chief Secretary then. Somesh Kumar had reported to the Andhra Pradesh cadre on January 12 as per the directive from the Department of Personnel and Training.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:08 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday appointed former state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar as his Chief Advisor in the rank of a Cabinet Minister. The state government issued orders as per Rao's decision, an official release said. Somesh Kumar will hold office for a period of three years, it said. The Telangana High Court on January 10 this year quashed the order of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad Bench, staying allotment of Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh cadre. Hours after the court's order, the Department of Personnel and Training under the Centre in a communication to the Telangana government had said Kumar stands relieved with immediate effect and asked him to report to the Andhra Pradesh government by January 12.

Somesh Kumar was serving as Telangana Chief Secretary then. Somesh Kumar had reported to the Andhra Pradesh cadre on January 12 as per the directive from the Department of Personnel and Training. Subsequently, he opted for VRS.

