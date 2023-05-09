Left Menu

Jharkhand: 8 arrested as police bust two gangs involved in snatchings

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:14 IST
Jharkhand: 8 arrested as police bust two gangs involved in snatchings
  • Country:
  • India

Two gangs involved in incidents of snatching were busted on Tuesday, and eight people were arrested from different parts of East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts of Jharkhand, police said.

The gangs used to mostly target women who were out on the road alone, they said.

In view of the increasing incidents of snatching in Jamshedpur and nearby areas, a special team was formed to apprehend those behind such crimes, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar said.

Two alleged snatchers were arrested from the Sakchi police station area on Monday. Based on the lead provided by them, eight people were arrested on Tuesday, he said.

Besides, the owner of a mobile shop was arrested for unlocking the mobile phones snatched by the gang members, he added.

Among those arrested is a native of West Bengal's Purulia district who was living in Dhatkidih in Bistupur police station area, police said.

Thirteen mobile phones, ladies' purses and two motorcycles were seized from the accused, police said.

Further investigation is underway to nab other members of the gang, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States
4
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023