Jharkhand: 8 arrested as police bust two gangs involved in snatchings

Two gangs involved in incidents of snatching were busted on Tuesday, and eight people were arrested from different parts of East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts of Jharkhand, police said.

The gangs used to mostly target women who were out on the road alone, they said.

In view of the increasing incidents of snatching in Jamshedpur and nearby areas, a special team was formed to apprehend those behind such crimes, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar said.

Two alleged snatchers were arrested from the Sakchi police station area on Monday. Based on the lead provided by them, eight people were arrested on Tuesday, he said.

Besides, the owner of a mobile shop was arrested for unlocking the mobile phones snatched by the gang members, he added.

Among those arrested is a native of West Bengal's Purulia district who was living in Dhatkidih in Bistupur police station area, police said.

Thirteen mobile phones, ladies' purses and two motorcycles were seized from the accused, police said.

Further investigation is underway to nab other members of the gang, they said.

