Ahead of Modi's Rajasthan visit, BJP workers tidy up bus stand

The Rajasthan BJP carried out a cleanliness campaign at Abu Road town in Sirori district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally on Wednesday. Modi will launch development projects costing over Rs 5,500 crore in the state, according to a party statement. Ahead of the visit, BJP office-bearers and workers led by state president C P Joshi on Tuesday picked up brooms and cleaned the bus stand to give the message of cleanliness. Joshi said the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by Modi on October 2, 2014 has become a people's movement, adding that it has now become the nature of people to pick up brooms to clean streets and create a healthy environment around them. A 'Chai Pe Charcha' event was also organised at the Abu Road railway station where the BJP leader talked about the prime minister's visit. He also interacted with coolies, taxi drivers, local vendors and shopkeepers, and invited them for the rally. Rajasthan will go to polls later this year.

