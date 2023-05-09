Left Menu

Dozens injured in Polish bus collision in eastern Germany

09-05-2023
A highway collision between a long-distance Polish bus and a truck injured dozens of people in eastern Germany, police in Poland and German news agency dpa reported.

The crash happened on Tuesday on the A 12 highway in the state of Brandenburg between the towns of Storkow and Fredersdorf.

German police said 35 people were hurt, including six with severe injuries, dpa said. Three helicopters, ambulances and police officers were on the scene, and the section of highway was closed.

Police said the truck, which was travelling in the direction of Berlin, collided with the side of the bus when it tried to change lanes.

Polish police confirmed on Twitter that a bus from Poland was involved in a crash in Germany and that many people were injured. Polish police personnel were deployed to the scene to aid the injured.

