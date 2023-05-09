Married woman abducted, gangraped in Haryana

Two men allegedly abducted and raped a woman after attacking her husband with a stone in Pataudi area here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman alleged that the accused also robbed her jewellery, including a nose pin, anklets, and earrings, and threatened to kill her and her three children if she approached the police, they said.

The incident took place on Monday night when the woman was asleep in a room near her fields in Safenagar village while her husband was sleeping outside, police said.

According to the woman, the couple was working in the fields and decided to sleep in the room instead of returning home at night, she said.

''Two people came on a bike and hit my husband on the head with a stone rendering him unconscious. They then forced me to sit on their bike and took me near a canal where they raped me. They also robbed my nose pin, earrings, and anklets and threatened to kill me and my children if I told anyone about the incident,'' she said.

The woman told police that earlier in the day, a person had come to her field and asked for water to drink. However, instead of drinking it, he washed his hands and left.

The woman alleged that the man had returned with his partner at night.

''I can recognise the man who came in the afternoon," she said in her complaint.

Meanwhile, the woman's husband sustained critical injuries in the attack and is being treated at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, police said.

Police have registered an FIR against the two unidentified accused under Sections 376-D (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (causing hurt), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station.

''After a medical examination, the victim was produced in a court to record her statement... We are conducting raids to nab the accused,'' said Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Pataudi police station.

