UN aid chief proposes warring Sudan parties commit to safe aid access

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 22:02 IST
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths proposed the warring Sudan parties back a "Declaration of Commitments" to guarantee the safe passage of humanitarian relief," a U.N. spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Mr. Griffiths is encouraged that this Declaration has also been consulted upon in the Jeddah talks," Deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

"He hopes the Declaration can be endorsed as soon as possible so that the relief operation can scale up swiftly and safely to meet the needs of millions of people in Sudan," Haq told reporters.

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

