Left Menu

Open sewer death in Gurugram: MCG officials booked for negligence

More than two weeks after a cab driver was found dead in an open sewer in the city, a case of death due to negligence has been registered against unidentified officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram MCG, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-05-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 23:24 IST
Open sewer death in Gurugram: MCG officials booked for negligence
  • Country:
  • India

More than two weeks after a cab driver was found dead in an open sewer in the city, a case of death due to negligence has been registered against unidentified officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), police said on Tuesday. The FIR was registered on Monday after a complaint by the deceased's brother at Badshahpur police station, they said. On April 21, passersby had spotted a body lying in the sewer near Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road and police were informed. A police team, with the help of a JCB machine and fire personnel, pulled out the body from the 10-foot-deep sewer. The deceased was identified as Dinesh Singh, a native of Mathura. Vikas Singh, brother of the deceased, had then told police that they lived together in the city. According to police, on April 14, Dinesh called his brother and told him that he was going home but soon after his mobile phone was found switched off. After waiting for four days, a missing report was filed at Sector 56 police station on April 18. After the postmortem of the body, police had handed over it to the family members. However, on Monday, Vikas gave a complaint to police saying that if there was a cover on the sewer, his brother's life could have been saved, police said. "There was no lid on the sewer line. In such a situation, only the employees and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram are responsible for the death of my brother. My brother died only due to their negligence," Vikas said in his complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified officials and employees of MCG, police said, adding they have started an investigation into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023