Left Menu

Maha: 8 cops suspended, 21 others benched for shielding cow smugglers in Nagpur

Eight policemen were suspended and several others were benched for their alleged collusion with cow smugglers and illegal slaughterhouses in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, a senior officer said on Tuesday. Yashodhara Nagar police station inspector has been transferred, and eight personnel of the DB Detection Branch squad have been suspended for colluding with cow smugglers, the officer added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-05-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 00:37 IST
Maha: 8 cops suspended, 21 others benched for shielding cow smugglers in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Eight policemen were suspended and several others were benched for their alleged collusion with cow smugglers and illegal slaughterhouses in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, a senior officer said on Tuesday. The action against the police personnel was taken after their 'friendly connections' were exposed during the checking of the mobile phones of the accused involved in the smuggling of cows under the limits of Yashodhara Nagar police station. Nagpur Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, has attached 21 police personnel, including four officers of Crime Branch Unit V, to the headquarters. Yashodhara Nagar police station inspector has been transferred, and eight personnel of the DB (Detection Branch) squad have been suspended for colluding with cow smugglers, the officer added. The investigation has revealed that some beat marshals were in contact with cow smugglers and were helping them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023