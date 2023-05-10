US State Dept OKs potential sale of sniper advanced targeting pods to Poland -Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of sniper advanced targeting pods to Poland for an estimated $124.7 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin of Orlando, Florida, the Pentagon said.
