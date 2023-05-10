Left Menu

Texas gunman had 'neo-Nazi ideation,' officials say

Texas law enforcement officials said on Tuesday the gunman who killed eight people over the weekend at an outlet mall in suburban Dallas had "neo-Nazi ideation" but that his victims appeared to be chosen randomly without regard for age, sex or race. The gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle at the crowded Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen on Saturday. In addition 10 people, ranging in age from 5 to 61, were wounded.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 00:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 00:57 IST
Texas gunman had 'neo-Nazi ideation,' officials say

Texas law enforcement officials said on Tuesday the gunman who killed eight people over the weekend at an outlet mall in suburban Dallas had "neo-Nazi ideation" but that his victims appeared to be chosen randomly without regard for age, sex or race.

The gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle at the crowded Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen on Saturday. The eight people who died in the mass shooting included three children. In addition 10 people, ranging in age from 5 to 61, were wounded. The shooter had eight legally purchased weapons, three on him and five in his vehicle, said Hank Sibley, a regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023