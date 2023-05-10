Left Menu

Counsel Jane Forbes Anderson appointed as High Court Judge

Justice Anderson was admitted in 1991, after graduating from the University of Canterbury with an LLB (Hons). She commenced work as a solicitor with Auckland law firm Rudd Watts & Stone. 

Auckland King’s Counsel Jane Forbes Anderson has been appointed a Judge of the High Court, Attorney‑General David Parker announced today.

Justice Anderson was admitted in 1991, after graduating from the University of Canterbury with an LLB (Hons). She commenced work as a solicitor with Auckland law firm Rudd Watts & Stone.  In 1994 she took a leave of absence to attend the University of Oxford, graduating with a Bachelor of Civil Law with First Class Honours in 1995. 

Her Honour left Rudd Watts and Stone in 1998 to commence practice as a barrister sole. From 1998 to 2000 she was a part time lecturer in Intellectual Property at the University of Auckland.

In 2002, Justice Anderson joined Shortland Chambers, and in 2016 she was appointed a Queen’s Counsel. Her Honour specialised in civil litigation, primarily in commercial, corporate, contract, trust and property matters, and has acted on large scale commercial disputes and in domestic and international arbitration.

Justice Anderson will take up her appointment on 20 May 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

