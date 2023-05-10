Maha: Three held for stealing 20 two-wheelers

Police in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai have solved thefts of 20 two-wheelers worth Rs 19.5 lakh with the arrest of three persons, including one from Satara district, an official said on Wednesday. According to Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police – zone I, the arrests were made following complaints of many bike thefts in Navi Mumbai.

A probe team worked on CCTV footage, and intelligence and technical inputs before zeroing on three men, two 21-year-olds and one aged 19, he said.

The official said they have solved as many as 20 bike theft cases, including many registered in Nerul and Sanpada police stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)