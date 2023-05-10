Israel says hit Islamic Jihad members at Gaza launch site

The Israeli military launched a strike against members of the Islamic Jihad armed group at a rocket launch site in Gaza, the army said on Wednesday, as witnesses reported explosions in the Khan Younis area in the southern part of the enclave.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The incident came a day after Israeli jets hit Gaza in a series of strikes the military said were targeted against Islamic Jihad leaders responsible for planning attacks against Israel.

