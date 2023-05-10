TRUFLO by Hindware Recognised by CII for Sustainable Practices, Awarded GreenPro Ecolabel Certification

Becomes the first plastic pipes and fittings brand in India to achieve triple accreditation – GreenPro Ecolabel, Green Factory Platinum, and GreenCo Platinum Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India TRUFLO by Hindware, the fastest-growing plastic pipes & fittings company in India, CPVC pipes has been awarded the prestigious GreenPro Ecolabel certification by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The brand achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first plastic pipes and fittings brand in India to be granted all three highly acclaimed accreditations – Green Factory Platinum rating, GreenCo Platinum rating for its manufacturing processes, and GreenPro certification for its CPVC pipes.

The GreenPro Ecolabel certification is one of the most respected eco-labels in India and is awarded to companies that meet stringent environmental criteria. TRUFLO's CPVC pipes were evaluated based on their impact on the environment, health, and safety. The company is empowering end users in the building and manufacturing industries to make informed choices by opting for environmentally friendly products, services, and procedures for constructing, operating, and maintaining their facilities. TRUFLO CPVC pipes are now eligible for use by manufacturers and builders who wish to enhance their green building rating score.

Mr. Rajesh Pajnoo, CEO, TRUFLO by Hindware Limited, said, “We are honoured to receive the GreenPro Ecolabel certification, which acknowledges our commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices and environmentally friendly products. This is a result of our efforts towards optimising resources and promoting efficiency through our industrial processes and technologies. TRUFLO has demonstrated exceptional standards in environmental responsibility, health, and safety, and I applaud our team effort in working to ensure a positive impact on the environment.'' TRUFLO CPVC pipes are known for their durability, strength, and resistance to corrosion. The pipes are designed to withstand extreme temperatures and are suitable for use in hot and cold-water supply systems, as well as in industrial and chemical applications. In addition to CPVC pipes, the brand also houses lead-free UPVC pipes, SWR pipes, and PVC pipes for potable water and has a strong presence in the overhead water storage tanks segment.

For more information on TRUFLO CPVC pipes, please visit https://www.truflopipes.com.

About TRUFLO by Hindware TRUFLO by Hindware is the fastest-growing plastic pipes and fittings company in India. The company offers a range of best-in-class 2000+ SKUs ranging from NSF-certified CPVC pipes for hot and cold-water plumbing applications and lead-free UPVC pipes, SWR pipes, and PVC pipes for potable water. The company has a strong presence in the overhead water storage tanks segment and has recently forayed into the production of PTMT faucets. Their plant in Telangana was rated platinum by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), making it the only plant in India's plastic pipes and fittings industry to accomplish this recognition. Through its partnership with SharkBite, TRUFLO has further expanded to offer a wider range of plumbing solutions to its customers.

