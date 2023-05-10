Israeli says hits Islamic Jihad sites as explosions rock Gaza
Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 10-05-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 15:10 IST
A series of explosions rocked Gaza in the early afternoon on Wednesday, Reuters reporters heard, as the Israeli military said it was hitting rocket-launching infrastructure of the Islamic Jihad militant group.
There were no immediate details on any damage or casualties.
