UP: Two children drown while swimming in Ghaghra river

Two boys drowned while swimming in the Ghaghra river in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

Baundi Station House Officer (SHO) GN Prasad said the two children identified as Luv Pathak (7) and his cousin Rinku Pathak (8) of Bhanwari village had gone swimming in the Ghaghra river on Tuesday evening. Worried after the boys did not return home, their family members lodged a missing complaint in the night, he added.

A search operation was launched and divers were deployed to look for the children in the river, the police said.

''The bodies of the cousin brothers were recovered from the river on Wednesday morning. Prima facie it appears that they had drowned,'' Prasad said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)