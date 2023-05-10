Left Menu

Bahrain plans international commercial court based on Singapore model

10-05-2023
Bahrain plans international commercial court based on Singapore model
Bahrain plans to establish a court for transnational commercial disputes called the Bahrain International Commercial Court based on the Singapore International Commercial Court model, the Bahrain and Singapore Courts said in a statement on Wednesday.

"(The) collaboration aims to provide a complete ecosystem for regional and international dispute resolution together with arbitration and mediation," the statement said, adding that Singapore and Bahrain's courts signed two cooperation agreements.

