Bahrain plans international commercial court based on Singapore model

Bahrain plans to establish a court for transnational commercial disputes called the Bahrain International Commercial Court based on the Singapore International Commercial Court model, the Bahrain and Singapore Courts said in a statement on Wednesday.

"(The) collaboration aims to provide a complete ecosystem for regional and international dispute resolution together with arbitration and mediation," the statement said, adding that Singapore and Bahrain's courts signed two cooperation agreements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)