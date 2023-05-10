Four arrested for grabbing temple land with forged documents

The CB-CID wing of the police on Wednesday arrested four men for allegedly forging documents to grab a part of a temple land, officials said. According to police, the four in connivance with a few others had forged documents and grabbed around 33,000 sq.ft. of the temple's lands and converted them into residential plots before selling them off. All of them were remanded to judicial custody. Already, 8 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

