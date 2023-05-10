J-K: Police asks people in Rajouri to stay alert to terror threats
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Police on Wednesday asked people to remain vigilant and alert toward terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
Motorcycle-borne policemen made announcements in different parts of Rajouri town, asking people to keep a watch on their surroundings and inform police of any suspected activity or object.
''People should check their vehicles, report any unclaimed object around houses, shops, or on roads,'' a policeman announced.
The announcement was made on the directions on top police officials, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajouri district
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Rajouri
Advertisement