Govt extends additional charge of Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi as NHPC CMD

THDCIL Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi will hold the additional charge of the post of NHPC CMD for another six months effective from March 1, 2023, according to a filing. On April 6, NHPC informed bourses that Vishnoi was given the additional charge as its CMD for two months effective March 1, 2023, or till a regular incumbent joins the post or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

The additional charge has been extended by four months now.

''Ministry of Power...has conveyed the ex-post facto approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) to extend the additional charge of the post of the Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC Limited already entrusted to Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL for a further period of six (06) months w.e.f. 01.03.2023 or till the appointment of regular incumbent to the post or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,'' the regulatory filing said.

