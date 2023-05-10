Left Menu

Israel uses David's Sling interceptor for first time against Gaza rockets

David's Sling, designed to shoot down rockets fired from 100 km to 200 km (62 to 124 miles) away, is part of Israel's shield that already includes short-range Iron Dome and long-range Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missiles. Israel has used Iron Dome extensively to intercept rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, and the Arrow missiles were developed with an Iranian missile threat in mind.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:13 IST
Israel uses David's Sling interceptor for first time against Gaza rockets

Israel's mid-range air defence missile system David's Sling was successfully deployed in operations for the first time during Wednesday's cross-border fighting with Gaza militants, two Israeli military sources said.

The military did not immediately provide further details on the system's use during the cross-border fire, in which Palestinians fired about 270 rockets at Israel which had mounted air strikes across the enclave. David's Sling, designed to shoot down rockets fired from 100 km to 200 km (62 to 124 miles) away, is part of Israel's shield that already includes short-range Iron Dome and long-range Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missiles.

Israel has used Iron Dome extensively to intercept rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, and the Arrow missiles were developed with an Iranian missile threat in mind. David's Sling, developed and manufactured jointly by Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd and the U.S. Raytheon Co, is also designed to intercept cruise missiles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023