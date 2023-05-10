Left Menu

J-K: Private school principal arrested for inflicting corporal punishment on student

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:19 IST
J-K: Private school principal arrested for inflicting corporal punishment on student
A principal of a private school was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday for inflicting corporal punishment on a class 4 student, officials said.

An FIR has also been lodged against the principal after a written complaint was filed by the minor's family members.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

Police registered FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Juvenile Justice Act at Vijaypur police station, conducted raids at suspected locations and arrested the accused Principal, they said.

Further investigation of the case and interrogation of the accused is underway, officials said.

The principal has been identified as Kuldeep Jallu alias Bablu, they added.

