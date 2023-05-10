Fire breaks out in slum cluster behind DPS Mathura Road

A fire that broke out as a result of a gas cylinder explosion engulfed five shanties in a slum cluster located near Nizamuddin police station in southeast Delhi on Wednesday, officials said. A call about the incident was received around 5.03 pm, they said. Director at Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said, ''We received a call about a fire at a jhuggi behind DPS Mathura Road, near Nizamuddin police station in the evening.'' Total six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, following which the blaze was brought under control, he said.

''No injuries were reported,'' he added. The incident took place after a gas cylinder caught fire and exploded when a man was preparing biryani in his 'jhuggi'. Later, the blaze spread to four other adjacent 'jhuggies', a senior police officer said.

