Turkish minister says Black Sea grain deal could be extended for two months

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:39 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he thought the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal could be extended for at least two more months, as officials held the first day of talks on an extension in Istanbul.

Russia has said it would not extend the pact beyond May 18 unless a list of demands is met to remove obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports. Cavusoglu was speaking to reporters on his return from a trip to Moscow.

