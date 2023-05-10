Major fire in Kolkata building near Raj Bhavan; two injured

A major fire broke out at the top floor of a multistoried building close to the Raj Bhavan in the central part of the city on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the terrace of the five-storied 'Saraf House', a commercial building, and two persons, including a firefighter, were injured, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The authorities pressed into service 15 fire tenders and one 55m hydraulic ladder to douse the fire and they succeeded in after almost nine hours.

''The fire incident was reported at 10.05 am. It was doused completely at around 7.10 pm. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Two persons were injured in the fire,'' the officer told PTI.

The building as well as the adjacent ones were evacuated.

A forensic team will visit the building to conduct tests to find out the cause of the fire, he added.

Among the injured, one person was identified as Mahitosh Debnath, caretaker of 'Saraf House' who fell down on the staircase while coming out of the building and the other is firefighter Joydeep Chakraborty.

''Chakraborty was discharged from the SSKM Hospital after initial treatment while Debnath is admitted there,'' he added.

A canteen is located on the terrace, while the top floor of the building houses about 10 offices of private companies and a bank, the police officer said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose came out of the Raj Bhavan to have a look at the blaze. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reached the area to take stock of the situation.

''I came out to take a look at the fire. Raj Bhavan is ready to offer any help if there is any need for it. Firefighters are doing a fine job,'' the governor said.

State Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, city Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and other senior officers of Kolkata Police too rushed in.

Local councillor Santosh Pathak of Congress alleged that the fire broke out at the top floor of the building where illegal constructions were made.

He blamed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for taking no step to stop the illegal constructions despite several written complaints by him in 2016.

Locals said a loud noise was heard when the fire broke out and claimed that it was the sound of a gas cylinder exploding.

When contacted, city mayor Firhad Hakim said he will look into the matter.

