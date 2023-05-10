Left Menu

PTI chief Imran Khan's supporters attack house of PM Shehbaz Sharif

The supporters of former premier Imran Khan on Wednesday attacked the Lahore residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, police said.According to police, over 500 miscreants from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI party reached the Model Town Lahore residence of the prime minister in the early hours of Wednesday and set ablaze vehicles parked over there.They also threw petrol bombs inside the premieres house, a senior police officer of Punjab police told PTI on Wednesday.The police official said only the guards were present at the prime ministers house when the miscreants attacked.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 23:51 IST
PTI chief Imran Khan's supporters attack house of PM Shehbaz Sharif

The supporters of former premier Imran Khan on Wednesday attacked the Lahore residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, police said.

According to police, over 500 miscreants from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party reached the Model Town Lahore residence of the prime minister in the early hours of Wednesday and set ablaze vehicles parked over there.

''They also threw petrol bombs inside the premiere's house,'' a senior police officer of Punjab police told PTI on Wednesday.

The police official said only the guards were present at the prime minister's house when the miscreants attacked. They also set on fire a police post there.

''As a heavy contingent of police reached there, the PTI protesters left,'' he said.

Before reaching the prime minister's residence, the mob attacked the ruling PML-N Secretariat in Model Town, torching the vehicles parked over there. They also put the barriers there on fire. Police said that the protesters set on fire 14 government installations/buildings and 21 police vehicles in Punjab during the last two days -- Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the protesters had set ablaze at the Corps Commander House in Lahore after ransacking it.

The situation in Lahore and several other cities of Punjab remained tense on Wednesday in the wake of the arrest of PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a land transfer corruption case. Violent clashes between Imran Khan's supporters and security forces have left at least seven people dead and nearly 300 injured across Pakistan as the army was deployed in the country's capital Islamabad, as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Wednesday to maintain law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023