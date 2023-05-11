Feinstein says she will work a lighter schedule on return to U.S. Senate

U.S. Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said on Wednesday she is ready to resume her duties but with a lighter schedule after missing nearly three months due to a bout of shingles.

Feinstein, 89, whose return to the chamber restores Democrats' 51-49 majority, said in a statement she is still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus, including vision and balance impairments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)