Russia's operation in Ukraine is very difficult, Kremlin spokesman tells Tass
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 01:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 01:53 IST
Russia's military operation against Ukraine is "very difficult" but certain goals have been achieved, Tass news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.
Russia has succeeded in severely damaging Ukraine's military machine and this work will continue, he added.
