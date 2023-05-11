PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK pulls back on plan to revoke all EU regulations - John Lewis chair Sharon White wins confidence vote despite losses

- Mirror accused of ordering 'unlawful activities', high Court hears - Capita says cyber attack will cost it up to 20 mln stg

Overview - More than 2,500 European Union laws are set to remain on the UK statute book beyond the end of this year, the government has announced, in a move welcomed by business groups but criticised by Tory Brexiters.

- John Lewis chair Sharon White has won a confidence vote on her future leadership but lost a second vote by the retailer's partnership council on last year's performance, in which the group reported a 234 million pounds ($295 million) loss and scraped its partner bonus. - The publishers of British tabloid Mirror carried out "unlawful activities" on an "industrial scale", it was claimed in London's High Court on Wednesday at the start of a lawsuit brought by Prince Harry and other celebrities alleging widespread phone hacking by the media group.

- Capita has said the financial impact of a recent cyber attack would be up to £20mn, as it attempts to recover leaked data and reinforce its defences. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

