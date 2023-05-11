Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 11

- The publishers of British tabloid Mirror carried out "unlawful activities" on an "industrial scale", it was claimed in London's High Court on Wednesday at the start of a lawsuit brought by Prince Harry and other celebrities alleging widespread phone hacking by the media group. - Capita has said the financial impact of a recent cyber attack would be up to £20mn, as it attempts to recover leaked data and reinforce its defences.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 06:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 06:02 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK pulls back on plan to revoke all EU regulations - John Lewis chair Sharon White wins confidence vote despite losses

- Mirror accused of ordering 'unlawful activities', high Court hears - Capita says cyber attack will cost it up to 20 mln stg

Overview - More than 2,500 European Union laws are set to remain on the UK statute book beyond the end of this year, the government has announced, in a move welcomed by business groups but criticised by Tory Brexiters.

- John Lewis chair Sharon White has won a confidence vote on her future leadership but lost a second vote by the retailer's partnership council on last year's performance, in which the group reported a 234 million pounds ($295 million) loss and scraped its partner bonus. - The publishers of British tabloid Mirror carried out "unlawful activities" on an "industrial scale", it was claimed in London's High Court on Wednesday at the start of a lawsuit brought by Prince Harry and other celebrities alleging widespread phone hacking by the media group.

- Capita has said the financial impact of a recent cyber attack would be up to £20mn, as it attempts to recover leaked data and reinforce its defences. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023