Left Menu

Assam govt official caught while accepting bribe

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-05-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 09:40 IST
Assam govt official caught while accepting bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant engineer of the Irrigation Department in Assam was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in the Baksa district, police said.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) wing of Assam Police arrested the assistant engineer on Wednesday in Suklai Serfang Goreswar Division (Irrigation) of Baksa, they said.

He had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for issuing a work order after being awarded a contract in the Irrigation Division. Later, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 25,000 by the accused.

''Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant,'' an official statement said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team of V&AC sleuths and the official was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 20,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the friend of the complainant, it added.

''The tainted bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused public servant and it has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses,'' the statement said.

During the physical search of the official, an additional amount of Rs 10,000 was recovered from his possession, it added.

''Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023