Regulations for digital Firearms Registry released

"This is another important step towards the registry and in New Zealand's firearms reforms that are about making our communities safe," Police Minister Ginny Andersen said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-05-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 11:51 IST
New Zealand’s first comprehensive digital Firearms Registry is a step closer today with the release of the Regulations which set out information firearms licence holders will need to begin providing from 24 June.

“As a Government, we have continued to show our support for Police in keeping firearms out of the hands of criminals, while still enabling the safe use of firearms in our communities for legitimate purposes.

Public consultation on the Arms Amendment Regulations occurred late last year, with the final Regulations published today. They clarify the requirements for firearms licence holders and dealers to provide information for the Registry and specify when and how the information is to be provided.

“Many people took the opportunity to provide feedback, and this helped us to fine-tune the Regulations. A number of changes to the original proposals have been made to reduce the compliance burden on licence holders, while remaining true to the needs of a well-functioning Firearms Registry.

From 24 June, firearms licence holders will have up to five years to record all the firearms and relevant arms items in their possession, into the new Registry. They will do this online, through the MyFirearms portal on the Te Tari Pūreke - Firearms Safety Authority website: www.firearmssafetyauthority.govt.nz.

There is no fee charged to register their firearms.

In some circumstances, licence holders will need to provide information for the Registry in a shorter timeframe than five years. For example, if they buy a firearm, that activity will require them to register that firearm as soon as is practicable, within 30 days; and to register all remaining arms items in their possession within that same 30 days.

“If firearms are listed in the Registry and then stolen, it will enable Police to trace the origin of firearms recovered from crime scenes and offenders.

“The Registry will help us make New Zealand safer. With responsible firearms licence holders doing the right thing and filling in the Registry, it will make it easier to identify the small group in the community who might be in possession of firearms for unlawful or criminal purposes,” Ginny Andersen said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

