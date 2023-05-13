NGT imposes cost of Rs 25,000 on petitioner for filing false, misleading application

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on a petitioner for filing an application based on misleading and false facts.

The NGT was hearing a petition alleging a violation of environmental norms by a private company in operating multiple furnaces and other manufacturing processes resulting in the discharge of toxic liquids in drains to the detriment of the environment at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the tribunal had sought a factual report from a panel on March 3. According to the May 9 report, no factory or manufacturing unit of the company was found in the area, it said.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that the petitioner had not contested the panel's report. ''The application was based on misleading and false facts which has resulted in abuse of the process of law. Accordingly, the application is dismissed with a cost quantified at Rs 25,000,'' the bench said. The amount has to be deposited with the state pollution control board, failing which it could take coercive measures. Upon realisation, the amount has to be utilized for the restoration of environment, the NGT said.

