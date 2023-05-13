Left Menu

Inter-state narco-terror module busted in J-K's Kupwara; 4 held

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:37 IST
An inter-state narco-terror module was busted and its four members members were arrested in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

They said around eight kilograms of heroine-like substance and cash was seized during the operation.

In a major success against inter-state narco-terror smuggling syndicate originating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), security forces arrested four smugglers involved in running the module, a police official said.

He said acting on a tip-off that a Punjab-based narco-smuggler has arrived in the district at a pre-decided location to take a consignment of narcotics, a search operation was launched in the Zurhama area of Trehgam.

During the operation, four persons were arrested when they were in the process of exchanging smuggled narcotics and cash among themselves, the official said.

He identified them as Yousuf Bokra, a resident of Rashanpora Kralpora; Showkat Ahmad Khatana, a resident of Meliyal Kupwara; Maroof Ahmad Mir, a resident of Jumagad and at present living at Zurhama Kupwara; and Laba Masih, a resident of Awan Ramdas Ajnala in Amritsar district of Punjab.

During preliminary investigation, it has transpired that the narcotic consignment has been sent by two PoK-based terrorist handlers of LeT namely Manzoor Ahmad Mir, and Asad Mir, both originally residents of Jumagund Kupwara, who have ex-filtrated to PoK in early 1990s to join terrorist ranks, the official said.

Both Manzoor and Asad have over a period of time become terrorist handlers of LeT and mainly acting as launching commanders besides pushing narcotics and weapons to sustain terrorist activities in J-K, he said.

Eight packets of narcotics (heroin-like substance) weighing about eight Kilograms along with Rs 5 lakh cash in Indian currency was recovered from the possession of the arrested persons, the official said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act has been registered in this connection, the official said, adding the investigation is at its initial stage and more arrests and recoveries cannot be ruled out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

