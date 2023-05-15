Maha: Woman, boyfriend commit suicide in Palghar
A 20-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend allegedly ended their lives in Maharashtra's Palghar district after entering into a ''suicide pact'' as they feared their families would not approve of their relationship, police said on Monday.
A passer-by on Sunday evening spotted the bodies hanging from a tree on a hill in Talasari area and alerted local police, they said.
The police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem, Talasari police station house officer said. The duo had a constant fear that their families might not accept their relationship. They entered into a ''suicide pact'' and allegedly hanged themselves from a tree in the hill area, the official said.
A case of accidental death has been registered, an official from Palghar rural police control room told PTI.
A probe was on into the case, the police added.
