SC refuses to entertain plea on cleaning of rivers Ganga, Yamuna

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to clean rivers Ganga and Yamuna and monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation, saying there is a specialised tribunal for this.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with his grievances.

''Why don't you move the NGT? There is is a specialised tribunal for this. We are not inclined to entertain this,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Swami Gurcharan Mishra seeking directions to clean the rivers and also monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)