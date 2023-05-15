Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain plea on cleaning of rivers Ganga, Yamuna

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to clean rivers Ganga and Yamuna and monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation, saying there is a specialised tribunal for this.A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal NGT with his grievances.Why dont you move the NGT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 12:41 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea on cleaning of rivers Ganga, Yamuna
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to clean rivers Ganga and Yamuna and monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation, saying there is a specialised tribunal for this.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with his grievances.

''Why don't you move the NGT? There is is a specialised tribunal for this. We are not inclined to entertain this,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Swami Gurcharan Mishra seeking directions to clean the rivers and also monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023