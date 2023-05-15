Left Menu

Services dept secretary issued show cause notice for not complying with Delhi govt's direction for replacement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 13:45 IST
Services dept secretary issued show cause notice for not complying with Delhi govt's direction for replacement
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government has issued a show cause notice to IAS officer and services department secretary Ashish More for not complying with its direction to replace him with a new officer, threatening disciplinary action against him.

More was removed by the Delhi government from his post on Thursday last week, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the state.

No reply from More was received on the show cause notice issued to him by Services Department Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on May 13, said a Delhi government official.

More was unavailable for his comments on the development related to his transfer.

Bhardwaj in a memo to More had sought his reply within 24 hours, over charges against him that he refused to comply with the SC verdict and direction to transfer him.

The Services minister also cited that various attempts to communicate with the officer through phone calls as well as WhatsApp messages did not bore any results and he was ''absconding'' without informing about any leave availed by him. The AAP government had on Friday approached the Supreme Court alleging that the Centre was not implementing the transfer of services secretary More. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had said a bench would be constituted to hear the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023