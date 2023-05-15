Ukrainian security agency suspects tycoon Firtash of embezzlement

Ukraine's state security agency has served businessman Dmytro Firtash and top managers of companies he controls with "notices of suspicion" of embezzlement, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement on Monday.

A representative for Firtash, who is currently in Vienna, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The SBU said that, acting with the Economic Security Bureau (BEB), it had uncovered a "large-scale scheme" in which the suspects may have stolen up to $485 million worth of fuel from Ukraine's gas transit system.

While fighting Russia's invasion, Ukraine has also been seeking to reduce the political influence enjoyed by some businessmen since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Ukraine imposed sanctions on Firtash last June, accusing him of selling titanium products that Kyiv said ended up being used by Russian military enterprises. Firtash denied the allegations.

Firtash rose to become a wealthy and influential businessman in Ukraine but has been indicted in the United States on bribery and racketeering charges. He denied wrongdoing and has fought extradition from Vienna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)