Kremlin dismisses U.S. paper report that Wagner boss offered to betray Russian troops
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:23 IST
The Kremlin on Monday dismissed a report in the Washington Post newspaper which cited a U.S. intelligence leak as saying that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, had offered to reveal the position of Russian troops to Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the report, which was also rejected by Prigozhin, looked like a hoax.
