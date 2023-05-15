Left Menu

Over 1.4 kg gold seized from woman flyer in Hyderabad

The sanitary pad was hidden near the seat in which the passenger travelled, a release from Customs said.The smuggled gold worth Rs 77,90,534 was seized by Customs and the passenger was arrested under Indian Customs Act, 1962.Further investigation is in progress, the release added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:30 IST
A woman passenger was arrested at the international airport here on Monday by the Customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold weighing 1.4 kg worth over Rs 77.90 lakh which was seized from a flight in which she had arrived.

Based on specific information, the officials of Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs, intercepted the woman passenger who arrived here by a flight from Muscat. On thorough search conducted by Customs officials, gold weighing 1,476 grams in paste form concealed inside a sanitary pad was found in the flight. The sanitary pad was hidden near the seat in which the passenger travelled, a release from Customs said.

The smuggled gold worth Rs 77,90,534 was seized by Customs and the passenger was arrested under Indian Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is in progress, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

